Dr. Karen Walker, MD

Vascular Surgery
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Karen Walker, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. 

Dr. Walker works at Orlando Health Pulmonology & Sleep Medicine Group in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Sheryl Heath
    1222 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 841-7700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aneurysm
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Aneurysm
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm

Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 11, 2021
    Dr. Walker and her team saved my husband's life more than once in 2.5 weeks , he will be 70 yrs old next week because she never give up and went above and beyond to save him ! She is a Fantastic Doctor and a great person , she really cares about her patients and their families .
    Adriana Skoloda — Aug 11, 2021
    About Dr. Karen Walker, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013208453
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Vascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karen Walker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Walker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Walker works at Orlando Health Pulmonology & Sleep Medicine Group in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Walker’s profile.

    Dr. Walker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

