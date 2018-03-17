Overview

Dr. Karen Ullian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Ullian works at MUSC Health Storm Eye Institute in Charleston, SC with other offices in Mount Pleasant, SC and SUMMERVILLE, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.