Dr. Karen Ullian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ullian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Ullian, MD
Overview
Dr. Karen Ullian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Ullian works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Storm Eye Institute167 Ashley Ave # 301, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
-
2
MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion1600 Midtown Ave # 33, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
-
3
MUSC Health Nexton Medical Park5500 Front St Ste 320, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486 Directions
-
4
MUSC Health West Ashley Medical Pavilion - Epic Center2060 Sam Rittenberg Blvd # E708, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ullian?
Dr. Ullian does the whole exam herself, she has many years of experience and a great deal Of knowledge.
About Dr. Karen Ullian, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1790783413
Education & Certifications
- Candler Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital|NYU Langone Medical Center
- New York U, School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ullian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ullian accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ullian using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ullian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ullian works at
Dr. Ullian has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ullian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ullian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ullian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ullian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ullian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.