Dr. Karen Toppi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Palm Coast, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Adventhealth Palm Coast and Flagler Hospital.



Dr. Toppi works at Genesis WHC in Palm Coast, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.