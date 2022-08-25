See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Palm Coast, FL
Dr. Karen Toppi, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (55)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Karen Toppi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Palm Coast, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Adventhealth Palm Coast and Flagler Hospital.

Dr. Toppi works at Genesis WHC in Palm Coast, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Genesis WHC
    5 Boulder Rock Dr Ste D, Palm Coast, FL 32137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 246-2350

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Palm Coast
  • Flagler Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Symptomatic Menopause
Osteopenia

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Simplifi
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (48)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 25, 2022
    Love this woman. She left the practice here years ago, probably 20 or so, and I don’t blame her bc the other physician in the practice was a nightmare. I saw him once after she left, and finished the appt sobbing. She was, and is, the only doctor who ever knew I had a history of SA without me saying a word—apparently, my body language upon her attempting an exam was telling. But only to her, as no one else has ever noticed or made accommodations. She was so kind, gentle, and empathetic, and took as much time as was necessary to make me comfortable. I am so glad she is still practicing, and those of you who are her patients are very fortunate.
    Victoria — Aug 25, 2022
    About Dr. Karen Toppi, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639149917
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karen Toppi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toppi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Toppi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Toppi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Toppi has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toppi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Toppi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toppi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toppi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toppi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

