Dr. Karen Todd, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (44)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Karen Todd, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.

Dr. Todd works at Florida Eye Institute in Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Florida Eye Institute
    2750 Indian River Blvd, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 569-9500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital

Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Eye Infections
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Eye Infections

Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Eye Infections
Corneal Diseases
Eyelid Spasm
Keratitis
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Cataract
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chalazion
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Ectropion of Eyelid
Endophthalmitis
Eye Cancer
Eyelid Disorders
Floaters
Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis
Macular Edema
Ocular Hypertension
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Pinguecula
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pterygium
Senile Cataracts
Stye
Trichiasis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Visual Field Defects
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Astigmatism
Autoimmune Diseases
Benign Tumor
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Brain Disorders
Cancer
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Corneal Ulcer
Dilation of Outflow Canal
Entropion
Exotropia
Eyeglasses
Headache
Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye
Migraine
Nearsightedness
Optic Neuritis
Paralytic Strabismus
Parasitic Endophthalmitis
Presbyopia
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Ulcer
Vascular Disease
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Nov 12, 2021
    Dr Todd has been our eye doctor for more than ten years. We have always found her to be upbeat, pleasant, helpful and very professional. She is special!
    About Dr. Karen Todd, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1669427647
    Education & Certifications

    • University of South Florida
    • University of California-San Francisco
    • Scripps Mercy Hospital-San Diego
    • Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
    • Vanderbilt University
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karen Todd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Todd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Todd has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Todd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Todd works at Florida Eye Institute in Vero Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Todd’s profile.

    Dr. Todd has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Todd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Todd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Todd.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Todd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Todd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

