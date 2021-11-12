Dr. Karen Todd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Todd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Todd, MD
Overview
Dr. Karen Todd, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.
Locations
Florida Eye Institute2750 Indian River Blvd, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 569-9500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Todd has been our eye doctor for more than ten years. We have always found her to be upbeat, pleasant, helpful and very professional. She is special!
About Dr. Karen Todd, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
- University of California-San Francisco
- Scripps Mercy Hospital-San Diego
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Vanderbilt University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Todd has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Todd accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Todd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Todd has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Todd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Todd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Todd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Todd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Todd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.