Dr. Karen Thomas, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Thomas, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karen Thomas, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Dr. Thomas works at
Locations
-
1
Sentara Neurology Specialists1950 Glenn Mitchell Dr Ste 200, Virginia Beach, VA 23456 Directions (757) 507-0600
-
2
Dignity Health Medical Group Maternal Fetal Medicine - St. Joseph's500 W Thomas Rd Ste 700, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 406-6315
Hospital Affiliations
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thomas?
Having had DBS surgery at UVA, I attend the clinics Dr. Thomas holds for ongoing evaluation of the procedure. I feel so fortunate to be able to see her; she never rushes, spends ample time answering your questions and always gives a thorough neurological examination. She is the perfect blend of genuinely friendly and concerned plus professional. Because a representative of the maker of the device used is also present, I feel everything is extremely well covered at my appointments.
About Dr. Karen Thomas, DO
- Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1013091339
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Parkinson's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.