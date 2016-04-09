See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Lakeland, FL
Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Karen Teston, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine.

Dr. Teston works at Watson Clinic LLP in Lakeland, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Watson Clnc Llp
    2300 E COUNTY ROAD 540A, Lakeland, FL 33813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 607-3689
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder

Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
ADHD and-or ADD
Autism
  View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder
Developmental and Learning Disorders
Dissociative Disorder
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 09, 2016
    Compassionate, knowledgeable and dependable. Dr. Teston is a gem hidden in central Florida.
    — Apr 09, 2016
    About Dr. Karen Teston, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1629042783
    Education & Certifications

    • Shands Hospital University Fla College Med
    • Shands Hospital
    • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karen Teston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Teston has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Teston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Teston works at Watson Clinic LLP in Lakeland, FL. View the full address on Dr. Teston’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Teston. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teston.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

