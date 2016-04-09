Dr. Karen Teston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Teston, MD
Dr. Karen Teston, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine.
Watson Clnc Llp2300 E COUNTY ROAD 540A, Lakeland, FL 33813 Directions (863) 607-3689Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday9:00am - 3:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
How was your appointment with Dr. Teston?
Compassionate, knowledgeable and dependable. Dr. Teston is a gem hidden in central Florida.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1629042783
- Shands Hospital University Fla College Med
- Shands Hospital
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Teston has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Teston accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Teston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Teston. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teston.
