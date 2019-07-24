Dr. Taverna-Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karen Taverna-Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karen Taverna-Miller, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Stroudsburg, PA. They graduated from Drexel University and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono, Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.
Locations
1
St. Luke's Physician Group Inc.1581 N 9TH ST, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 Directions (272) 212-4490
2
St. Luke's Monroe Campus100 St Lukes Ln, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 Directions (570) 645-1830Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
3
St. Luke's Anderson Campus1872 St Lukes Blvd, Easton, PA 18045 Directions (570) 645-1830
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono
- Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She's truly amazing as a doctor. Compassionate and knowledgeable. I'm so grateful to have found her. My surgery went great and she personally called me with my results. I Just love her!
About Dr. Karen Taverna-Miller, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taverna-Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taverna-Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taverna-Miller has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taverna-Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Taverna-Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taverna-Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taverna-Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taverna-Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.