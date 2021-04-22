Dr. Tammela has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karen Tammela, MD
Dr. Karen Tammela, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.
Cental Bakersfield Community Health Center301 BRUNDAGE LN, Bakersfield, CA 93304 Directions (661) 323-6086Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
K. Tammela was my OBGYN for about 10 years. Delivered all 3 of my children and provided prenatal care for me. She was so patient, kind, and has a calming personality. I never ever felt rushed, even when I knew she just returned from delivery a baby or checking in on another patient. She always made me a priority no matter what. It was always clear on my next steps and options and educated me or provided resources when I asked questions. I was referred to her through my mother who saw her when she started in Green Bay. I truly miss her and have always recommended anyone to her care!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1396770905
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tammela, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tammela appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.