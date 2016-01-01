Dr. Karen Sutton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sutton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Sutton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karen Sutton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.
Dr. Sutton works at
Locations
P & G Beaty Stamford1 Blachley Rd, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 705-0766Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Karen Sutton, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Boston Children's Hospital/ Harvard School Of Medicine
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
- Duke University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sutton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sutton accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sutton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sutton works at
Dr. Sutton has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sutton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sutton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sutton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sutton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sutton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.