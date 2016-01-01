Overview

Dr. Karen Sutton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Sutton works at Hospital For Special Surgery in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.