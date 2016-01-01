See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Stamford, CT
Dr. Karen Sutton, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Karen Sutton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.

Dr. Sutton works at Hospital For Special Surgery in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    P & G Beaty Stamford
    1 Blachley Rd, Stamford, CT 06902 (203) 705-0766
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Stamford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bicep Injuries Chevron Icon
Bicep Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Biceps Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Calf Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gluteal Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Hip Impingement Chevron Icon
Hip Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Iliotibial Band Syndrome Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Injury Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leg Pain
Ligament Tears Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprains and Tears Chevron Icon
Meniscus Injuries Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteochondrosis Chevron Icon
Overuse Injuries Chevron Icon
Patella Tendon Tears Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Piriformis Syndrome Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Quadriceps Tendon Tears Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shin Splints Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Strain of Hamstring Muscle Chevron Icon
Strain of Muscle and-or Tendon of Forearm Chevron Icon
Strain of Tendon of Medial Thigh Muscle Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Throwing Injuries Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Torn Cartilage Chevron Icon
Tricep Injuries Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Karen Sutton, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    20 years of experience
    English
    1497937007
    Education & Certifications

    Boston Children's Hospital/ Harvard School Of Medicine
    Yale New Haven Hospital
    UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
    Duke University
    Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karen Sutton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sutton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sutton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sutton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sutton works at Hospital For Special Surgery in Stamford, CT. View the full address on Dr. Sutton’s profile.

    Dr. Sutton has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sutton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sutton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sutton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sutton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sutton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

