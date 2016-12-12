Dr. Karen Suchin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suchin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Suchin, MD
Overview
Dr. Karen Suchin, MD is a Dermatologist in Haddonfield, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Suchin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Loren T Burns MD24 KINGS HWY W, Haddonfield, NJ 08033 Directions (856) 795-1341
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Suchin?
Dr. Suchin and her staff are extremely highly qualified and professional. This is the best dermatologist in the Southern New Jersey area!
About Dr. Karen Suchin, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326132150
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suchin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suchin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suchin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suchin works at
Dr. Suchin has seen patients for Athlete's Foot, Ringworm and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suchin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Suchin speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Suchin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suchin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suchin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suchin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.