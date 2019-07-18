Overview

Dr. Karen Stuart, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.



Dr. Stuart works at Piedmont Columbus Regional Urogynecology & OB/GYN in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders, Cervicitis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.