Dr. Karen Stuart, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karen Stuart, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.
Dr. Stuart works at
Locations
Columbus Regional Medical Group - Regional Obstetrics & Gynecology1900 10th Ave Ste 200, Columbus, GA 31901 Directions (706) 653-8556
Womencare PC1201 18th St, Columbus, GA 31901 Directions (706) 322-4950
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stuart , I known her by my coworker! And I immediately made an appointment! I have my tumor for 2 years to make the story short it was removed last month I felt good to my self and I feel lighter ?? just wanna thank her so much. She is good
About Dr. Karen Stuart, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1275627481
Education & Certifications
- University Cincinnati
- Howard University College of Medicine
- Purdue University
