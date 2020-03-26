See All Otolaryngologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Karen Stierman, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Karen Stierman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.

Dr. Stierman works at Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy Center of Austin in Austin, TX with other offices in Round Rock, TX and Cedar Park, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ear Nose and Throat Center Austin
    2765 Bee Caves Rd Ste 205, Austin, TX 78746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 328-7722
  2. 2
    Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy Center of Austin
    4112 Links Ln Ste 204, Round Rock, TX 78664 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 328-7722
  3. 3
    Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy Center of Austin
    1730 E Whitestone Blvd # 100, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 328-7722

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Earwax Buildup
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Earwax Buildup

Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Mar 26, 2020
    I have been going to her for years based on the recommendation of my family doctor. She has an excellent knowledge of this area of medicine, is kind and unlike some doctors you know what is happening to you when you leave.
    Photo: Dr. Karen Stierman, MD
    About Dr. Karen Stierman, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1972500072
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    • Texas A&M University / Main Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karen Stierman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stierman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stierman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stierman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stierman has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stierman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Stierman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stierman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stierman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stierman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

