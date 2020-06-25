Overview

Dr. Karen Stein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.