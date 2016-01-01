Dr. Karen Stark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Stark, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karen Stark, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Dr. Stark works at
Locations
-
1
Nassim Haddad MD Pllc10101 N 92nd St Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 860-1919Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Cardiovascular Institute of Scottsdale10117 N 92nd St Ste 103, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 747-6532Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stark?
About Dr. Karen Stark, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1043296973
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stark has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stark accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stark works at
Dr. Stark has seen patients for Heart Disease, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Stark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.