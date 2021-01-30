Dr. Karen Stanley, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stanley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Stanley, DPM
Dr. Karen Stanley, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF MASSOTHERAPY and is affiliated with Oswego Hospital.
Podiatry Services of Central New York P C.514 S Bay Rd, Syracuse, NY 13212 Directions (315) 458-1777
Podiatry Services of Central New York PC4912 W Genesee St, Camillus, NY 13031 Directions (315) 487-2631
- 3 5104 W Genesee St Fl 1, Camillus, NY 13031 Directions (315) 701-3348
Skaneateles Foot & Ankle Center8132B Oswego Rd, Liverpool, NY 13090 Directions (315) 546-0285
- Oswego Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
I haven't had a visit in a long time. Where is Dr.Stanley practicing? She is the best. Could someone get back to me about where she is? Thanks
- Podiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1659358828
- OHIO COLLEGE OF MASSOTHERAPY
Dr. Stanley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stanley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stanley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stanley has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stanley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Stanley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stanley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stanley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stanley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.