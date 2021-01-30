Overview

Dr. Karen Stanley, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF MASSOTHERAPY and is affiliated with Oswego Hospital.



Dr. Stanley works at Podiatry Services Of Central NY in Syracuse, NY with other offices in Camillus, NY and Liverpool, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.