Overview

Dr. Karen Squire, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Chester, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital and Paoli Hospital.



Dr. Squire works at PentaHealth in West Chester, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.