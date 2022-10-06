Overview

Dr. Karen Sopko, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center and Lovelace Women's Hospital.



Dr. Sopko works at New Mexico Heart Institute in Albuquerque, NM with other offices in Rio Rancho, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.