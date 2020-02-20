Overview

Dr. Karen Song, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They completed their residency with Kaiser Foundation Hospital - Sunset



Dr. Song works at Santa Maria Women's Health Center in Santa Maria, CA with other offices in Arroyo Grande, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.