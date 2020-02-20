See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Santa Maria, CA
Dr. Karen Song, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They completed their residency with Kaiser Foundation Hospital - Sunset

Dr. Song works at Santa Maria Women's Health Center in Santa Maria, CA with other offices in Arroyo Grande, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Santa Maria Women's Health Center
    220 S Palisade Dr Ste 203, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Arroyo Grande Specialty Center - Women's Health
    850 Fair Oaks Ave Ste 100, Arroyo Grande, CA 93420 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Pap Smear
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Pap Smear

Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Pap Smear
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bacteriuria Screening
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Breast Cancer Screening
C-Section
Cervical Polyps
Cervicitis
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Dipstick Urinalysis
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
First Trimester Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Gestational Diabetes
Gonorrhea Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Hysteroscopy
Infertility Evaluation
Mammography
Maternal Anemia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Oophorectomy
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Ovarian Cysts
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Phenylketonuria Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Pregnancy Test
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginosis Screening
Yeast Infections
Abdominal Disorders
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Adenomyosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Amenorrhea
Amniocentesis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Bacterial Sepsis
Biopsy
Birth Control
Bladder Incontinence in Pregnancy
Bleeding Disorders
Blood Disorders
Bone Disorders
Brain Disorders
Brain Injury
Breast Diseases
Breast Pain
Breech Position
Cancer
Cervical Cancer
Cervical Dysplasia
Chlamydia Infections
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Colposcopy
Concussion
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Dilation and Curettage
Ectopic Pregnancy
Endometrial Ablation
Endometrial Biopsy
Endometriosis
Estrogen Replacement Therapy
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Family Planning Services
Female Infertility
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Gestational Hypertension
Gonorrhea Infections
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Hormone Replacement Therapy
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hysterectomy
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Hysterectomy - Open
In-Office Sonogram
Infertility
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Placement
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
LEEP - Loop Electrosurgical Excision Procedure
Loss of Consciousness
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy
Menopause
Miscarriages
Multiple Gestation
Nausea
Nexplanon® Etonogestrel Implant
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Operative Hysteroscopy
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Osteoporosis Screening
Ovarian Cystectomy
Pelvic Abscess
Pelvic Biopsy
Pelvic Floor Disorders
Pelvic Laparoscopy
Pelvic Organ Prolapse
Perimenopause
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Polypectomy
Postpartum Depression
Preeclampsia
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Pregnancy-Related Disorders
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders
Premenstrual Syndrome
Prenatal Care and Counseling
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy)
Spasticity
Sterilization
Stroke
Symptomatic Menopause
Trichomoniasis
Ultrasound, Transvaginal
Urinary Disorders
Urogenital Adysplasia
Uterine Cancer
Uterine Diseases
Uterine Fibroids
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal Culture
Vulvar Biopsy
Vulvar Cancer
Well Woman Health Examination
Wound Repair

3.2
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Feb 20, 2020
Excellent communication skills and knowledgeable exam.
A.P. — Feb 20, 2020
About Dr. Karen Song, MD

  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
  • English
  • Female
  • 1356632947
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Kaiser Foundation Hospital - Sunset
Residency

Hospital Affiliations

  • French Hospital Medical Center
  • Marian Regional Medical Center

Dr. Song has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Song has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Song has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Song on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Song. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Song.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Song, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Song appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.