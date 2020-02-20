Dr. Song has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karen Song, MD
Overview
Dr. Karen Song, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They completed their residency with Kaiser Foundation Hospital - Sunset
Dr. Song works at
Locations
-
1
Santa Maria Women's Health Center220 S Palisade Dr Ste 203, Santa Maria, CA 93454 DirectionsTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Arroyo Grande Specialty Center - Women's Health850 Fair Oaks Ave Ste 100, Arroyo Grande, CA 93420 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Song?
Excellent communication skills and knowledgeable exam.
About Dr. Karen Song, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Female
- 1356632947
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Foundation Hospital - Sunset
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Song using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Song has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Song works at
Dr. Song has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Song on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Song. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Song.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Song, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Song appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.