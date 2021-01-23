Dr. Karen Snell-Garus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snell-Garus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Snell-Garus, MD
Overview
Dr. Karen Snell-Garus, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They completed their residency with Baystate Medical Center
Dr. Snell-Garus works at
Locations
Audubon Women's Medical Associates, PC2240 N Forest Rd, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 639-4034Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Independent Health
- Medicare
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
- Univera Healthcare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Hands down, best OB I’ve ever had. She listens to you and cares about it. She wants to follow what your body is doing and not intervene unless you or your babies health are at risk.
About Dr. Karen Snell-Garus, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1043262827
Education & Certifications
- Baystate Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Snell-Garus has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Snell-Garus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Snell-Garus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Snell-Garus has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities and Colposcopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snell-Garus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Snell-Garus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snell-Garus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snell-Garus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snell-Garus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.