Dr. Karen Smorowski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karen Smorowski, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Zion, IL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago.
Dr. Smorowski works at
Locations
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago2520 Elisha Ave, Zion, IL 60099 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Karen Smorowski, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1427044833
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF IL COLL OF MED
