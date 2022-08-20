Overview

Dr. Karen Smith, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They completed their residency with U Calif|University of California at San Francisco Mount Zion Medical Center



Dr. Smith works at MDVIP - Lafayette, Louisiana in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.