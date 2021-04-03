Overview

Dr. Karen Smigel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in East Providence, RI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital, South County Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. Smigel works at Coastal Medical in East Providence, RI with other offices in Wakefield, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.