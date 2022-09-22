Overview

Dr. Karen Slabas, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rockwall, TX. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.



Dr. Slabas works at Southern Charm Women's Health in Rockwall, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.