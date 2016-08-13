Dr. Karen Shin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Shin, MD
Dr. Karen Shin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Altos, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine.
Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford2577 Samaritan Dr # 720, Los Altos, CA 94022 Directions (650) 254-5200
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Amazing doctor who goes out of her way. Squeezed me in for multiple appointments during her time off when my earlier pregnancy was not viable. Gave us a very sensible game plan to deal with complications. Made a lot of great calls that resulted in our healthy son being delivered and a fast recovery for me. Well loved doctor highly respected by her peers... we heard over and over again how great she is and for good reason! Thank you so much, Dr. Shin!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1598858623
- Kaiser Permanente Med Grp
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
Dr. Shin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shin speaks Korean.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Shin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shin.
