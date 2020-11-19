Overview

Dr. Karen Shimshak, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida and Uf Health Jacksonville.



Dr. Shimshak works at Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Jacksonville in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.