Dr. Karen Shimshak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shimshak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Shimshak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karen Shimshak, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida and Uf Health Jacksonville.
Dr. Shimshak works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Nemours Children's Specialty Care, Jacksonville807 Childrens Way Fl 3, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 697-3600
-
2
Nemours Children's Health System6535 Nemours Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (267) 235-3778MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday8:15am - 12:00pmThursdayClosedFriday8:15am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
- Uf Health Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shimshak?
One of sweetest, caring and bedside manner Dr. I've ever been to. Can't say enough about Dr. Shimshack!!
About Dr. Karen Shimshak, MD
- Pediatric Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1407931769
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University-Pediatric Ophthalmology
- Aurora St Lukes Medical Center
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Cornell College
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shimshak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shimshak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shimshak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shimshak works at
Dr. Shimshak has seen patients for Diplopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shimshak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Shimshak. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shimshak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shimshak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shimshak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.