Overview

Dr. Karen Shainsky, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Shainsky works at Anna Milstein MD in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.