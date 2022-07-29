Dr. Karen Shainsky, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shainsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Shainsky, DO
Overview
Dr. Karen Shainsky, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Shainsky works at
Locations
-
1
A. Milstein MD Inc I Gilman MD Inc6333 Wilshire Blvd Ste 200, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 659-3759
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shainsky?
Doctor Karen Shainsky always pay attention to the patient needs, health issues and provide good quality of medical help.
About Dr. Karen Shainsky, DO
- Rheumatology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1740409283
Education & Certifications
- University Of S Ca/lac And Usc
- Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shainsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shainsky accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shainsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shainsky works at
Dr. Shainsky has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shainsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shainsky speaks Russian and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shainsky. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shainsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shainsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shainsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.