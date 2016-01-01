Dr. Karen Severson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Severson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Karen Severson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT.
Dr. Severson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Success TMS - Delray Beach4205 W Atlantic Ave Ste C-301, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Directions (561) 794-4244
-
2
Clarity Health Solutions2055 Military Trl Ste 306, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 794-4244Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
-
3
Gemini Counseling12765 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 1309, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 794-4244
-
4
Success TMS - Palm Beach Gardens8845 N Military Trl Ste 200, West Palm Beach, FL 33410 Directions (561) 794-4244
-
5
Success TMS - Port Saint Lucie544 NW University Blvd Ste 102, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986 Directions (561) 794-4244
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Karen Severson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1689787426
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Severson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Severson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Severson works at
Dr. Severson has seen patients for Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, Nondependent Marijuana Abuse and Nondependent Cocaine Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Severson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Severson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Severson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Severson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Severson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.