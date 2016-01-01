Overview

Dr. Karen Severson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT.



Dr. Severson works at Success TMS - Delray Beach in Delray Beach, FL with other offices in Jupiter, FL, Wellington, FL, West Palm Beach, FL and Port Saint Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse, Nondependent Marijuana Abuse and Nondependent Cocaine Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.