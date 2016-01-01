Dr. Senese has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karen Senese, MD
Dr. Karen Senese, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Senese works at
Mind Matters Counseling LLC520 Main St, Toms River, NJ 08753 Directions (732) 557-4147
Preferred Behavioral Health Consulting Group Inc.1500 Route 88, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 458-1700
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1881767390
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Senese accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Senese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Senese. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Senese.
