Dr. Karen Seiter, MD
Dr. Karen Seiter, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall and Westchester Medical Center.
Locations
Westchester Oncology & Hematology Group PC19 Bradhurst Ave Ste 2100, Hawthorne, NY 10532 Directions (914) 493-8374
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
She is wonderful. She is never in a hurry and will spend as much time as possible to answer your questions She also is always very encouraging and positive
- Hematology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Seiter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seiter has seen patients for Acute Leukemia, Myeloproliferative Disorders and Pancytopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seiter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Seiter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seiter.
