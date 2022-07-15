Dr. Karen Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Schwartz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Israel Tech Inst, Haifa and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Evidence Based Medicine Inc165 Froehlich Farm Blvd, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions (516) 364-7410
- North Shore University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
The most caring compassionate doctor. Always listens and returns phone calls. The best of the best
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 33 years of experience
- English
- Li Jewish
- Israel Tech Inst, Haifa
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Goiter, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
