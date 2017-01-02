Dr. Schorn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karen Schorn, MD
Dr. Karen Schorn, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in West End, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Noreste, Tampico Tamps and is affiliated with Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital and Scotland Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Pinehurst Rheumatology PA4204 MURDOCKSVILLE RD, West End, NC 27376 Directions (910) 255-0055
Emergeortho PA4208 Murdocksville Rd, West End, NC 27376 Directions (910) 255-0055
Pinehurst Medical Clinic at HeatherGlen15 Regional Dr, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Directions (910) 255-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital
- Scotland Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Caring, kind, she reminds me of home
About Dr. Karen Schorn, MD
- Rheumatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Noreste, Tampico Tamps
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Schorn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schorn has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schorn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Schorn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schorn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schorn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schorn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.