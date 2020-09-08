Overview

Dr. Karen Schneider, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Cornell University Medical Center|Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Schneider works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at MEETH in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

