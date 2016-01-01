Overview

Dr. Karen Scanlan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Norwood, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham, Brigham And Women's Hospital and Norwood Hospital.



Dr. Scanlan works at SMG Associates In Internal Medicine Specialty in Norwood, MA with other offices in Needham, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.