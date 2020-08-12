Dr. Samples has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karen Samples, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karen Samples, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Samples works at
Locations
-
1
Clinic for Women, P.A. Huntsville, AL910 Adams St SE Ste 300, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 533-7420Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Madison8337 Highway 72 W Ste 201, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (256) 533-7420
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Samples?
Dr. Samples was very caring. Great bedside manner and helps you understand but does not push to do what you don't want to do. Yes, I would highly recommend Dr. Karen Samples.
About Dr. Karen Samples, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1972759348
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Samples accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Samples has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Samples works at
Dr. Samples has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Symptomatic Menopause and Amniocentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Samples on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Samples. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samples.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samples, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samples appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.