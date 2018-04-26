Dr. Karen Salomon-Escoto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salomon-Escoto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Salomon-Escoto, MD
Dr. Karen Salomon-Escoto, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from U Natl Pedro Henriquez Urena and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.
University of Massachusetts Rheumatology Department119 Belmont St, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 334-5224
Hospital Affiliations
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have arthritis and have had many different doctors give me shots in wrist and knees. Dr. Salomon is the only doctor I will have again to do this. She's wonderful
About Dr. Karen Salomon-Escoto, MD
- Rheumatology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1235163999
Education & Certifications
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
- Graduate Hospital
- U Natl Pedro Henriquez Urena
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salomon-Escoto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salomon-Escoto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salomon-Escoto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salomon-Escoto has seen patients for Arthritis, Chronic Pain and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salomon-Escoto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Salomon-Escoto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salomon-Escoto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salomon-Escoto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salomon-Escoto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.