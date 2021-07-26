Dr. Karen Sable, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sable is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Sable, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Extremely meticulous and professional. Dr. Sable came highly recommended from a friend who happens to be a health care professional. Dr. Sable and her staff were very professional at every step of the process. Dr. Sable was particularly thorough and compassionate in her explanation of the findings from the procedure.
About Dr. Karen Sable, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English, French
- 1316949738
Education & Certifications
- The University Of Chicago Hospitals
- The University of Chicago Medical Center
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
- CARLETON COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine
