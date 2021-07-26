Overview

Dr. Karen Sable, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Sable works at Lake Shore Gastroenterology in Highland Park, IL with other offices in Gurnee, IL and Skokie, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Diarrhea and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.