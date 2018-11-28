Dr. Rothman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karen Rothman, MD
Overview
Dr. Karen Rothman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Westborough, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Psychiatry & Counseling Associates154 E Main St, Westborough, MA 01581 Directions (508) 870-0650
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rothman has been my dermatologist for several years. I have never doubted her visual diagnosis of conditions on my skin. She will not take a wait-and-see attitude if a lesion warrants a biopsy. She listens to her patients concerns and explains things in a knowledgeable and supportive manner. Very proud to say Dr. Rothman is my dermatologist!
About Dr. Karen Rothman, MD
- Pediatrics
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology and Pediatrics
Dr. Rothman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rothman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rothman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rothman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rothman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.