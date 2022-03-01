Overview

Dr. Karen Ross, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and OU Health - University of Oklahoma Medical Center.



Dr. Ross works at Mercy Health North May in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Yukon, OK and Edmond, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Cramp, Hypothyroidism and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.