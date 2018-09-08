Dr. Karen Roperti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roperti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Roperti, MD
Dr. Karen Roperti, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA.
Western Pennsylvania Ob.gyn. Associates147 Towne Square Way, Pittsburgh, PA 15227 Directions (412) 283-0110
Western Pennsylvania Obgyn Associates1187 Thorn Run Rd Ste 130, Coraopolis, PA 15108 Directions (412) 865-3050
Western Pennsylvania Obgyn Associates601 Holiday Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15220 Directions (412) 539-1310
Pennsylvania Brain and Spine Institute6998 Crider Rd, Mars, PA 16046 Directions (724) 772-5545
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Jefferson Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
I had to go in for a same-day appointment. She was easy to talk to and actually listened to what I had to say. She didn't rush off. I felt she was very thorough. I would definitely recommend her and this office.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1487614905
Dr. Roperti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roperti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roperti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Roperti. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roperti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roperti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roperti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.