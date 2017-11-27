Dr. Karen Romero, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Romero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Romero, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karen Romero, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Romero works at
Locations
-
1
Austin Regional Clinic Southwest1807 W Slaughter Ln Ste 490, Austin, TX 78748 Directions (512) 282-8967
-
2
Arc6210 E Highway 290, Austin, TX 78723 Directions (512) 272-4636
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arkansas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming
- Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of Northeastern New York
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Medicaid
- Memorial Hermann Physician Network
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Texas Children's Health Plan
- Triple-S Salud, Inc. (TSS)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Romero?
I like the way Dr. Romero has always patiently answered all my questions and has never made me feel like I'm being judged like my past Dr. did. I also like how concerned she is about my wife's health as well. I love how she, and Maria (her receptionist), both know who I am. I feel very welcomed here. Thank you for that.
About Dr. Karen Romero, DO
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1063770972
Education & Certifications
- Westchester General Hospital
- Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Rice University
- Family Practice
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Romero has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Romero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Romero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Romero works at
Dr. Romero speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Romero. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Romero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Romero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Romero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.