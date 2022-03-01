Dr. Karen Ringwald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ringwald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Ringwald, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karen Ringwald, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN.
Locations
Fort Wayne Office7916 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 432-2297Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adams Memorial Hospital
- Bluffton Regional Medical Center
- Cameron Memorial Community Hospital
- CHWC Bryan Hospital
- Community Memorial Hospital
- Dupont Hospital
- Kosciusko Community Hospital
- Lutheran Downtown Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Marion General Hospital
- Parkview DeKalb Hospital
- Parkview Huntington Hospital
- Parkview Lagrange Hospital
- Parkview Wabash Hospital
- Parkview Whitley Hospital
- Paulding County Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Van Wert County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Since covid she is not checking me like when i started going there. She doesn't check my ears ,my nose. And my eyes. I have a autoimmune disease and she always checked me good. Now she doesn't and I feel like why should I go. I even said something about my ears and nose and she wouldn't look at it. I was disappointed.
About Dr. Karen Ringwald, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1922075084
