Dr. Karen Riggs, MD is a Dermatologist in Media, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine.



Dr. Riggs works at Dermatology LTD in Media, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.