Dr. Karen Repine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karen Repine, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Littleton, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine.
Dr. Repine works at
Locations
Corneal Consultants of Colorado1501 W Mineral Ave Ste 100, Littleton, CO 80120 Directions (303) 730-0404
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Repine and her staff are pleasant and professional and kind. Absolutely recommend Dr. Repine and her staff.
About Dr. Karen Repine, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1295729549
Education & Certifications
- University Of Co School Of Med
- University of Colorado School of Medicine
