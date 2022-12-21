Overview

Dr. Karen Repine, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Littleton, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado School of Medicine.



Dr. Repine works at Corneal Consultants of Colorado in Littleton, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Paralytic Strabismus, Keratitis and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.