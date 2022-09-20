Overview

Dr. Karen Reid-Renner, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital and Iu Health Bloomington Hospital.



Dr. Reid-Renner works at Southern Indiana Family Prc Ctr in Bloomington, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.