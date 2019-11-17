See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Karen Rehder, MD

Gynecology
4 (27)
Call for new patient details
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Karen Rehder, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with West Penn Hospital.

Dr. Rehder works at Womens Gynecologic Associates in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Womens Gynecologic Associates
    580 S Aiken Ave Ste 500, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 688-3653

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Penn Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Osteopenia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Osteopenia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 17, 2019
    Dr. Rehder is the best gynecologist in the city of Pittsburgh. I just love this practice! Maybe you're doing this now... shopping for a gynecologist? Years ago, I would switch to another gynecologist just about every two years. They either didn't listen, had no patience, could not solve my problems, too many long wait times (some physicians had me waiting while they attended to problem pregnancies or deliveries), and the sometimes disrespectful office staff. Not the case with Dr. Rehder's practice! I've been seeing Dr. Rehder for more then ten years. I was having major problems with fibroid cysts (very heavy bleeding, always anemic), periods that would last two weeks each month, and associated migraine headaches. I'm happy to say that she's cured me of all of these problems! Dr. Rehder is very attentive, so kind and caring, she takes all the time I need to answer my questions. The office staff is just super, the waiting room is very comfortable (good coffee!).
    Poppy Eiler — Nov 17, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Karen Rehder, MD
    About Dr. Karen Rehder, MD

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467492215
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mercy Hospital St Louis
    Medical Education
    • Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rehder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rehder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rehder works at Womens Gynecologic Associates in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Rehder’s profile.

    Dr. Rehder has seen patients for Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rehder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Rehder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rehder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rehder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rehder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.