Overview

Dr. Karen Ravin, MD is a Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Pediatric Infectious Disease Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Ravin works at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.