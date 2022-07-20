Overview

Dr. Karen Raiford, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Raiford works at Tennessee Valley OB/GYN Clinic in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Amniocentesis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.