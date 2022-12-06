Dr. Karen Ragaini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ragaini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Ragaini, MD
Overview
Dr. Karen Ragaini, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Locations
1
New Horizons Women's Care Aoa4545 E Chandler Blvd Ste 208, Phoenix, AZ 85048 Directions (480) 961-2330
2
Desert Horizons Ob-gyn Professional Limited Liability Company1187 E Cottonwood Ln Ste B, Casa Grande, AZ 85122 Directions (520) 836-1000
3
New Horizons Womens Care1950 W Frye Rd Bldg B, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 895-9555
- 4 1900 W Frye Rd, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 895-9555
Hospital Affiliations
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The front office was courteous, efficient and kept my visit on schedule from the time of my original appointment being scheduled to completion. The doctor was very thorough, professional and friendly. She went over my health history very carefully and asked several follow-up questions. She provided a referral for a wellness screening in an another specialty outside of hers, which was very helpful as I am new to the community.
About Dr. Karen Ragaini, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1831176270
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ragaini has seen patients for Pap Smear, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ragaini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
