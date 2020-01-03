Dr. Karen Quigley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quigley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karen Quigley, MD
Overview
Dr. Karen Quigley, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis.
Dr. Quigley works at
Locations
-
1
Plastic Surgery Group80 Humphreys Center Dr Ste 100, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 761-9030
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- QualChoice
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Quigley?
Dr Quigley is the best Dr I ever had, she listed, she gives good advice then ultimately allow you and her to make the decision about your procedure
About Dr. Karen Quigley, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1639183791
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee Center for Health Sciences
- University of Kentucky Medical Center
- University Of Kentucky Medical Center, Lexington, Ky
- University of Kentucky College of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quigley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quigley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quigley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quigley works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Quigley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quigley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quigley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quigley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.