Dr. Karen Purcell, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with El Camino Health - Los Gatos Campus, Good Samaritan Hospital and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).



Dr. Purcell works at CARE for the Bay Area in Los Gatos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.